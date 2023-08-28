Children’s Day parade brings cheer to Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival's Children's Day parade brought a burst of colour to the streets of west London on Sunday, 27 August.

Bright smiles, detailed costumes and plenty of dancing was seen at Europe's biggest street party, which celebrates Caribbean culture and history.

"It’s an undeniable joy to see the next generation carrying the carnival baton – dancing in the streets wearing their carefully crafted costumes," organisers said.

More than two million people are expected to take to the streets of west London this bank holiday weekend.

Children's Day is followed by the main event on Monday.