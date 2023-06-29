Scientists have explored five never-before-seen seamounts in Costa Rica, recording footage of spectacular creatures of the deep such as stilt-walking fish and an active octopus nursery.

Researchers spent 19 days aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s vessel Falkor (too), witnessing octopus babies of a potential new species.

The institute said that scientists found that some of the seamounts were separated by just a few kilometres but had very different groups of creatures on them, indicating the high diversity and uniqueness of each area.