Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Never-before-seen deep sea octopus nursery with possible new species found

00:31

Holly Patrick | 1688045270

Never-before-seen deep sea octopus nursery with possible new species captured on video

Scientists have explored five never-before-seen seamounts in Costa Rica, recording footage of spectacular creatures of the deep such as stilt-walking fish and an active octopus nursery.

Researchers spent 19 days aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s vessel Falkor (too), witnessing octopus babies of a potential new species.

The institute said that scientists found that some of the seamounts were separated by just a few kilometres but had very different groups of creatures on them, indicating the high diversity and uniqueness of each area.

Up next

00:40

London Zoo animals celebrate pride by tucking into rainbow lollies

00:54

William becomes king of the court as he promotes anti-homelessness

00:53

Passenger given ‘private’ American Airlines flight after 18-hour delay

00:47

Pink gifted huge wheel of cheese by fan during London concert

Editor’s Picks

00:32

Video shows police interacting with Paris teen in fatal traffic stop

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

01:59

What is Tourette syndrome and what causes tics?

01:34

Wagner’s rebellion against Putin: What happened?

More Editor’s Picks

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:11

Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set

03:29

What does abortion in America look like now?

01:31

Titanic submarine: What happened to OceanGate’s Titan submersible?

On The Ground

07:56

The town torn apart by books | On The Ground

07:31

The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground

05:33

Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground

05:31

Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground

More On The Ground

40:32

The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary

40:32

Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм

00:33

Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer

07:16

‘Energy genocide’ in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

07:21

Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?

06:00

Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions

06:28

How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions

03:37

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh?

More You Ask The Questions

09:01

Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?

07:25

Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions

11:26

What help is available for the cost of living crisis?

06:17

Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

More Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

Decomplicated

08:59

Everything you need to know about hay fever

04:54

What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated

07:30

What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated

04:01

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:07

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

13:28

Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin

02:47

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?

01:33

Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?

02:18

Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?

More Binge or Bin

08:31

You season 4 & Shrinking | Binge or Bin

08:30

The Book Special | Binge or Bin

11:17

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’

Music Box

08:39

Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session

10:18

Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box

09:54

Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75

09:40

Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box

More Music Box

08:07

UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box

09:10

Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72

10:28

Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box

11:15

Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’

Love Lives

02:36

The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue

01:39

Why it’s so easy to obsess over Taylor Swift

49:55

Caroline O’Donoghue: ‘I shouldn’t believe in love at first sight’

01:04

Why The Picture of Dorian Gray is ‘casually bisexual’

More Love Lives

00:57

Naoise Dolan on the problem with being a literary ‘it girl’

35:29

Watch Naoise Dolan explain fiction’s queer relationship problem

01:04

Here’s how a typical episode of SNL is made

00:56

Curtis Sittenfeld on ‘dating up’ and the Pete Davidson effect

Travel Smart

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:47

Why Texas should be your top US destination

10:41

Watch the first episode of Travel Smart

News

01:27

Nigel Farage claims he’s being ‘pushed out of UK’ by banks

00:42

Mum of teen fatally shot by French police shares last words with son

01:50

Watch: Judge rules Rwanda ‘not safe country’ for asylum seekers

01:03

RTE staff protest over undisclosed €345,000 payment to Ryan Tubridy

More News

00:58

Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion

01:35

Passengers use emergency slide as flight lands without landing gear

01:49

MP berates Sainsbury’s boss after discovering huge bonus paid to CEO

01:09

Rescuers use freshly baked muffin to lure exhausted dog out of canal

Sport

00:40

James Maddison shares first message to Spurs fans after joining club

01:40

‘Very high’ expectations on England at World Cup, Georgia Stanway says

01:06

Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

01:08

WWE’s Rhea Ripley recalls how Triple H helped save the Judgement Day

More Sport

01:15

England women’s star Alex Greenwood suffers injury scare in training

01:25

Anti-Glazer protesters block Man United store on day of kit release

00:46

Andy Murray addresses retirement rumours ahead of his 15th Wimbledon

00:45

Brendan Rodgers regrets ‘hurt’ he caused Celtic fans when he left

Climate

01:06

Moment Just Stop Oil throw paint on Lord’s pitch during Ashes Test

00:22

Student rips Just Stop Oil banners as group marches in east London

00:31

Texas tornado captured crossing through Perryton by locals

01:10

People in India evacuate ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall

More Climate

00:51

Climate protesters smear paint on 123-year-old Monet artwork

00:46

Costco turns into ‘waterpark’ as thunderstorm floods Manchester store

00:39

Torrential hail hits northwest England as Met Office issues warning

00:34

Amber alert: Maidenhead streets flooded as thunderstorms hit England

Culture

01:01

Henry Cavill attends premiere of The Witcher after announcing exit

00:51

White Lotus star reveals season 3 is delayed due to writers’ strikes

01:29

Julian Sands: A look back at his career highlights

01:25

Gustav Klimt masterpiece sets record and sells for millions at auction

More Culture

00:35

Glastonbury: Fireworks bring close Elton John’s final UK performance

02:36

Watch Glastonbury 2023 highlights, from Elton John to Lana Del Rey

01:11

Elton John: All the guest acts invited for bumper Glastonbury set

01:16

Glastonbury revellers react to Lewis Capaldi’s performance

E.ON Next Power Switch

03:13

Episode One - Cooking

03:10

Episode Two - Entertainment

02:48

Episode Three - Body Care

03:12

Episode Four - Lighting

Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

More Buxton

00:30

Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners

00:53

‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’

00:57

‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’

00:50

‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’

Saudi Green Initiative

01:16

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:08

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:12

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help achieve net zero

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:24

Kaust professor ‘inspired’ by Saudi efforts to save coral reefs

Live

Watch in full: Day two of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

AlUla

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

More AlUla

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

02:13

Discover AlUla: The Journey Through Time

01:55

AlUla Oasis View Trail

00:58

Stargazing Experience

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in