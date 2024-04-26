Gang of monkeys raid pickup truck for oranges in macaque-infested town

A gang of monkeys raided a pickup truck for oranges in a notorious macaque-infested town in Thailand.

Footage shows the marauding troop swarming the back of a white pickup truck to steal fruits in front of the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi province on Tuesday 23 April.

The monkeys converged on the vehicle while it was waiting at a level crossing.

The driver honked his horn to scare the monkeys away, but stayed inside as they are known to attack humans for food.

He drove away when the traffic light turned green.