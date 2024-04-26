Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:42
Gang of monkeys raid pickup truck for oranges in macaque-infested town
A gang of monkeys raided a pickup truck for oranges in a notorious macaque-infested town in Thailand.
Footage shows the marauding troop swarming the back of a white pickup truck to steal fruits in front of the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Lopburi province on Tuesday 23 April.
The monkeys converged on the vehicle while it was waiting at a level crossing.
The driver honked his horn to scare the monkeys away, but stayed inside as they are known to attack humans for food.
He drove away when the traffic light turned green.
Up next
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
02:51
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:44
Moment two suspected drug dealers arrested at McDonald’s drive-thru
00:52
MeToo founder speaks out as Weinstein’s 2020 conviction overturned
01:05
Harvey Weinstein accuser: Rape conviction overturn is ‘unsurprising’
01:06
How to save money at Zara using this Martin Lewis simple tip
00:31
Guardiola: Liverpool’s Merseyside derby loss must serve as warning
00:54
Moment Barcelona president confirms Xavi will stay on as manager
01:32
Ten Hag insists team in control during tumultuous Sheffield United win
01:55
Watch: Klopp apologises to fans after Merseyside derby defeat
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33