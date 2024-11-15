When Halle Berry wore the perfect dress for the perfect moment

Halle Berry wore this dress on a defining night in Academy Awards history, when she won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Monster’s Ball, becoming the first and only Black actress to win the award in the 94-year history of the Academy.

When she accepted her award she said that, "It's for every nameless, faceless woman of colour".

The Elie Saab-designed dress hasn't been forgotten either. In fact, Halle berry rewore the look just the other day, at 58 years old.

