Otter-obsessed woman brought to tears as she meets animals in person for first time

An otter obsessive was brought to tears when she achieved her dream of encountering sea otters in person.

Mary Heathcote, 70, is known for her love of the mammals and was invited by Sea Life Birmingham to meet their resident UK sea otters, Ozzy and Ola.

“All otters are my favourite animal. I support them every which way I can. Every species of otter is perfect and priceless,” Mary said.

Mary’s home is filled with hundreds of otter memorabilia, which she’s been devotedly collecting since the age of 10.