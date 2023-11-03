Oxford Street was the first to switch on its Christmas lights in London, officially beginning the countdown to the big day.

Thousands of brilliant white stars blanket the sky, and the view dazzled shoppers and tourists on Thursday evening (2 November).

Millie Bright, captain of England’s Lionesses and Chelsea, visited Oxford Street in support of charity partner Starlight for the switch-on.

The light display is made from recycled polymer and will feature more than 300,000 LED star lights, making them 75 per cent more energy efficient than standard lights.