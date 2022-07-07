Long-eared baby goat becomes sensation in Pakistan

A baby goat in Pakistan turned quite popular thanks to its unusually long ears, measuring 54cm.

Simba, who lives in Karachi with its owner Muhammad Hassan Narejo, was born last month already with strikingly long ears.

Muhammad said his pet is so famous he said he has received “dozens of requests” from buyers in Saudia Arabia, Oman and Pakistan.

Mr. Narejo also approached the Guinness World Records to see if little Simba can be registered as being the goat with the longest ears.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.