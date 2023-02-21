Pancake Day: Does the air fryer ‘hack’ really work?

Air fryers have become a staple in households looking to save money and time on cooking.

Various “hacks” for the appliances have gone viral recently - from making toasties to doughnuts and even refreshing a takeaway that’s gone cold.

This Pancake Day, another tip has done the rounds on social media - cooking a stack of pancakes in an air fryer, instead of one by one in a frying pan.

But does it really work? The Independent has put it to the test.

