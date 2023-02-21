Why do we eat pancakes on Shrove Tuesday?

This year Shrove Tuesday - also known as Pancake Day - falls on Tuesday, 21 February.

It is a day observed by many Christians across the world as a “feast day” before Lent - the 40 days before Easter - begins.

In this period, observers will give up “luxury” foods to symbolise the time Jesus spent fasting in the desert.

On Shrove Tuesday, pancakes were traditionally eaten to use up foods before the fasting period began.

Though the celebration is part of the Christian faith, many non-religious people mark the day by eating the sweet treats.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.