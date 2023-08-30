Paraplegic man tells his dad he has regained feeling in his leg

A paraplegic man surprised his dad with the news that he has regained feeling in one leg.

Richard Reynolds, 30, broke his neck in a snowboarding accident that left him paralysed. However, in an emotional surprise video, bedbound Richard is seen telling his dad Ron Reynolds, that he has regained some feeling in his right leg.

Ron, 56, is visibly emotional and reaches out to touch his son's leg.

He said: "It was one of the most wonderful things I have ever heard.

"I just cried like a baby. Happiest moment of my life."