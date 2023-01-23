Father gives son ‘fresh’ haircut using only a spoon

A father has gone viral on TikTok for giving his son a “fresh haircut” using just a spoon.

In the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times, @ari_rover can be seen trimming his child’s hair in a very unique fashion.

His fade, complete with etchings, sparked a number of positive comments from viewers.

“The spoon fade go crazy,” one person wrote, while another joked: “Bro what enchantment book did you use?”

“I don’t know how you did this but it’s magical! Nice cut,” a third person wrote.

