Hayden Panettiere speaks about ‘heartbreak’ of giving up custody of daughter

Hayden Panettiere, star of NBC superhero series Heroes, has opened up about the emotional turmoil she experienced in giving up custody of her daughter.

In a new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old shared that signing the paperwork to relinquish custody of her only child was “the most heartbreaking thing” she’s ever had to do.

Ms Panettiere handed over full custody of seven-year-old Kaya to her ex Wladimir Klitschko, saying she would then go on to “work” on herself.

