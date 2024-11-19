Ultra rare all-black king penguin filmed on Atlantic Ocean island

A rare all-black king penguin was filmed on an island in the Atlantic Ocean.

Yves Adams spotted the unusual bird at St Andrews Bay on South Georgia Island, which is home to thousands of the species.

The photographer — who found a yellow penguin in 2019 — captured images of the bird, which had a black belly instead of the usual striking white.

Its neck feathers also appeared to be black instead of yellow.

The penguin’s appearance is due to melanism, a genetic condition that causes an over-production of melanin — a group of pigments that gives birds their colour.