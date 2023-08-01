Humboldt penguin chick born at wildlife park in Staffordshire

Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshire is celebrating the birth of a three-week-old Humboldt penguin chick.

The baby has been named Pip by children at a local nursery school.

In the wild, Humboldt penguins reside in South America and nest on islands and rocky coasts.

They are listed as “vulnerable” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

Last month, Woburn Safari Park celebrated the birth of two Humboldt penguin chicks of their own, who were later named Wasabi and Sprout.