Women who have been chosen to run the world’s most remote police office and count penguins in Antarctica say they are expecting “a lot of tourists.”

Clare Ballantyne and Natalie Corbett are among the group of four, selected out of 6,000 candidates, who are being sent by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust charity.

The women will be managing the historic sight of Goudier Island’s Port Lockroy, and will be without a flushing toilet or electricity.

“I think it’s going to be a very busy time ... I think we’ll be welcoming about 18,000 visitors,” the women told BBC Breakfast.

