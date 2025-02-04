Independent TV
Pensioner who left Christianity to become escort at 72 has never been happier
A pensioner who left christianity to become an escort at 72 has never been happier and says she “loves” her new life.
Caroline, who decided to take up sex work later in life, now earns thousands of pounds a month from her new job, which she says has taken her around the world.
The 72-year-old has also given up her job as a florist after paying off her mortgage from her new income.
Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (4 February), Caroline explained to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard what the catalyst to change her life was.
