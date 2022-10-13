Elon Musk sells ‘10,000 bottles’ of Burnt Hair perfume

Elon Musk has launched a new perfume called “Burnt Hair” and claims he has sold 10,000 bottles in just a few hours.

The world’s richest man has described his scent as “the finest fragrance on Earth”.

Each bottle costs $100 and will not ship until 2023.

“With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?” Musk asked on Twitter, where he now describes himself as a perfume salesman.

“10,000 bottles of Burnt Hair sold!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.