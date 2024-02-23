Sloth crawling on Peru highway saved from being hit by traffic

A sloth that was found slowly crawling on a highway in Peru was rescued by police, a video released on Wednesday (22 February) shows.

Footage posted by the National Police of Peru shows Campo Verde Highway Protection Detachment staff flagging down a truck that would have run the animal over had it continued driving.

An officer picked up the sloth and returned it to vegetation.

Police said the rescue took place on the Federico Basadre Highway in the Campo Verde district.