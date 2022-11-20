Independent TV
Snoop Dogg launches pet accessories line 'Snoop Doggie Doggs'
Snoop Dogg has launched a pet accessories line called “Snoop Doggie Doggs.”
While the brand name may be canine-themed, the range will feature items designed to also fit cats.
The line stocks items such as “Dogg” bowls, toys, and apparel.
“If my dogs ain’t fresh, I ain’t fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig,” the rapper said.
