Vet warns against giving animals these ‘deadly’ human medications

A vet has issued a warning against giving animals certain human medication which could prove fatal to pets.

This Morning resident vet Doctor Scott Miller urged pet owners to “be careful” when it comes to giving animals medication.

Speaking on Thursday (14 March), Dr Miller said: “People are saying they give paracetamol to their pet to make them better. If you give that to a cat, you will kill it.

“If you give Ibuprofen to your dog or cat, you will kill it.

“If you give your dog toothpaste, you will kill it.”