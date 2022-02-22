Pheasant terrorises postman during daily rounds

A feisty pheasant was filmed terrorising a poor postman with the feathered menace chasing after him and repeatedly lunging to nip his legs.

One video captured by window cleaner Chris Stubbs showed the pheasant’s relentless hounding of postman Mark Brough.

Mark can be seen swinging his bag in a desperate bid to scare off the winged terror but undeterred the pheasant doggedly pursues him down the street.

The dad-of-two claims the bird is often in hot pursuit of him on his route in Cheddleton, Staffordshire.

