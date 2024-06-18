Teenager gets stuck on roof trying to get phone back from monkey who stole it

A teenager was rescued from the roof of a covered court after chasing a monkey that stole his phone.

Weerapong Roonruang, 17, had left his device next to a field to play football with his friends when a curious macaque picked it up and ran away in Chachoengsao, Thailand, on 14 June.

Weerapong sprinted after the animal and clambered up the beams of the covered court where the monkey had fled.

However, he failed to retrieve his phone and was left stranded on the roof, around 12ft from the ground.

Rescuers soon arrived and used a truck to bring the teenager back to the ground.

His phone, which had numerous bite marks and scratches, has also been retrieved.