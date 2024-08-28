Independent TV
First look: Nokia release new Barbie-inspired flip phone
Nokia has launched a new Barbie-inspired mobile phone.
Human Mobile Devices has partnered with Mattel to create the new HMD Barbie Phone, bringing a burst of nostalgia and a “splash of glam” to everyday life in the form of a retro flip device.
The new Nokia is “pink, chic, and sleek” - it’s got a mirror on the front and is described as the “perfect tool to take a vacation from your smartphone” as it has no social media apps.
It also comes with two alternative cases: the brightly coloured swirls of the 1992’s iconic Totally Hair Barbie doll and a vintage “shooting heart” design.
