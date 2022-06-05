Platinum Party at the Palace: star-studded concert celebrates jubilee

Music legends put on a performance for the Queen at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday (4 June), honouring her 70 years on the throne.

Acts ranged from Queen and Adam Lambert, Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Sir Rod Stewart, George Ezra to Diana Ross.

Other performances included Britain's Got Talent winners Diversity performing a dance routine to British hits from the last 70 years.

Though the Queen herself was not present, members of the royal family such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.