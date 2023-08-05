The young daughter of a policeman killed in the line of duty was escorted by a sheriff to her first day of pre-school.

Zemirah Knight’s father, sheriff’s deputy Christopher Wilson Knight, died after he was fatally stabbed by an inmate in 2021.

The four-year-old was accompanied by her father’s colleague Sheriff David Davis, who stayed in touch with the family after Christopher died, and several deputies to her classroom.

“Zemirah was very excited to see everyone. She thanked everyone with a hug before she walked into her classroom,” Lieutenant Linda Howard, of the Bibb County Sheriff’s office in Georgia, said.