Police officer buys food for hungry man he caught shoplifting

A police officer bought food for a hungry man he caught shoplifting in an act of compassion in Colorado.

While on patrol on 26 January, an officer for the Wheat Ridge Police Department noticed a man enter a store weaving a heavy jacket and backpack, suspecting a potential shoplifter.

Body camera footage shows that upon being confronted by the officer, the man admits to stealing steaks from the store.

Striking a balance between compassion and justice, the officer issued a summons for the theft and then walked the man through the store to buy him some food, telling him to “pick whatever sandwich you want.”