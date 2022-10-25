Michigan police officer escorts herd of goats back to their farmer

A Michigan police officer fulfilled his promise to protect and serve even the field-dwelling residents of Bay County when he escorted a herd of goats back to their farmer.

Footage shared by the local sheriff’s office shows Deputy Kleinert walking along the rural road with the animals after they crept up behind his car.

“Just when you think it’s going to be just another normal day on patrol… a herd of goats will prove you wrong,” police said in a post.

