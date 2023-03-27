One-trick pony: Police officer plays basketball while riding horse

A mounted police officer decided to shoot some hoops with local teenagers while riding his horse, Platinum.

This video shows the moment the officer rode right up to the basketball hoop and swished the ball, much to the amusement of the "youngsters."

The clip, shared by Avon and Somerset Police Horses twitter account, was filmed in Winkworth Place.

One reply to the tweet said the officer "just invented a new sport" but it would have been "really embarrassing" if he missed, considering the height advantage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.