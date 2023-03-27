Chaotic bodycam footage shows police scrambling to catch runaway pony

Police in Alabama have released chaotic bodycam footage showing highlights from a two-hour "puny pursuit" through Tuscaloosa.

An officer can be seen throwing a lasso around the horse during the scramble to catch it, before it wriggled free again.

"I think it was really a good time for all of us," another responding officer said, adding they had a few laughs at the situation.

Eventually, the pony was caught and brought to Therapeutic Riding of Tuscaloosa in the local area.

After she was asked if the "suspect" was talking, an officer joked: "No, he remains silent, pleading the fifth."

