Police officer rescues lost baby skunk in Minnesota

A Minnesota police officer went viral after rescuing a baby skunk that was wandering lost in the middle of the street.

Deputy Nate Jacobson stumbled onto the struggling animal while on duty and, after asking his viewers on social media what to do, he decided to take it to PCHS Rochester for proper care.

The skunk was later fed at the rescue centre and, after being restored to health, it was put under the care of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota (WRC) and Paws and Claws.

