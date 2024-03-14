Pope’s hat flies off as he arrives to greet crowd at weekly audience

Pope Francis's hat flew off his head as he arrived for his weekly audience in the Vatican City on Wednesday, 13 March.

The white skullcap, known as a zucchetto, appeared to be carried away by a gust of wind much to the amusement of the 87-year-old's audience.

The pontiff did not read his prayer on Wednesday morning, instead announcing another prelate would read his catechesis instead as he "still had a bit of cold."

Pope Francis called for an end to war, but he did not specify a conflict in particular.