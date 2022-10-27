Royal British Legion launches annual poppy appeal with flower installation

The Royal British Legion has launched its annual poppy appeal in central London with a huge red wall covered in paper flower tributes.

Unveiled in the Hay’s Galleria mall in Southwark, the installation tells the stories of those in the armed forces community.

Every poppy on the wall unveils the story of a person who has received help from a charity.

Held every November, the poppy appeal is the Royal British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign to mark the period of Remembrance.

