Off-grid adventures: discover the diverse, dramatic landscapes of Madeira

Wherever you are in Madeira, wilderness is never far away. The island rising from the Atlantic, 17 degrees west of Greenwich, comprises a compelling mix of rock, forest and seascapes – best appreciated at the island’s traditional pace.

The Independent’s travel expert Simon Calder spent a day discovering these staggering landscapes, making his way from natural amphitheatres and sky-high sea views to intriguing wilderness pathways. And of course, in between soaking up these dramatic scenes, he finds time to soak up some local hospitality at charming valley towns too.