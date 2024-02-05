Biggest Postcode Lottery winner 'still in shock' as he's presented cheque

A man from Wales has been left “blown away” after becoming the Postcode Lottery’s biggest winner, taking home over £1.2 million, revealing how his stepfather predicted his jackpot win the day before.

Kevin Jones, 58, scooped a record £1,210,914 in the lottery’s monthly Postcode Millions draw for January, saying the “life-changing” moment still hasn’t sunk in.

“It means the world, I’m still in shock,” Mr Jones said, accepting the prize.

His jackpot win may have been written in the stars after his stepfather, 79-year-old John Davies, called him the day before to tell him he would win big, saying: “It’s your turn now.”