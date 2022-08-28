GoPro footage shows what it's like to play football in a power wheelchair

GoPro footage has captured what it's like for wheelchair users to play football.

Minnesota United FC's players have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with, and they're changing the narrative that disabled people can't play football.

"We’re really excited to be able to help elevate this sport with a relationship with the Minnesota United," team manager Megan Welty told Fox News.

"For the athletes, it’s really an opportunity to elevate, to be able to show the public that they are athletes as well."

