Sperm donor who has fathered 70 children likens his effort to ‘charity work’

A prolific sperm donor who has already fathered 70 children has likened his effort to “charity work”.

Kyle Gordy, 31, from Los Angeles, charges nothing for his sperm and is a biological dad-of-61 - with nine additional women currently pregnant thanks to him.

He has donated his sperm to over 150 families around the world and claims he receives around 50 messages a month for his services.

Gordy says he donates his sperm to “help single women and couples have children without having to go through a sperm bank and pay excessive fees”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.