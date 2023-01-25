Mother tells story of her teenager going into labour totally unaware she was pregnant

A mother has shared the tale of how her teenage daughter went into labour completely oblivious to the fact she was pregnant.

Jennifer Blackwell, 36, said her 18-year-old came down the stairs in the middle of the night in pain, saying she felt the need to urinate.

They rushed to the emergency room, suspecting that it could have been a kidney stone, before they were told that she was actually in labour.

Her daughter, Bri Blanton, made it through her pregnancy without experiencing a bump, sickness, or cravings.

