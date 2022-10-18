Woman announces pregnancy to sonographer sister by turning up for ultrasound scan

A mum-to-be announced her pregnancy to her sonographer sister by sneaking in to her workplace for a scan.

Kelsie Taylor, 30, found out that she was expecting her first child in May.

The event sales manager from Florida couldn’t wait to tell her sister Kendall Wright the good news, so hatched a plan with the sonographer’s colleague.

Footage shows Ms Wright entering the room where Ms Taylor was waiting to surprise her.

“I knew it would be a huge shock and extremely emotional, because we’re so close... I was most excited to tell Kendall,” Ms Taylor said.

Sign up for our newsletters.