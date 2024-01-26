Sofia Richie shares audio of baby’s heartbeat as she announces pregnancy

Sofia Richie shared audio of her baby’s heartbeat as she announced her pregnancy on Thursday, 25 January.

The model is expecting her first child with Elliot Grainge, whom she married in April 2023.

In an interview with Vogue, for which she posed for a photoshoot showing her baby bump, the 25-year-old described her husband’s emotional reaction to the news.

“He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops,” she said.