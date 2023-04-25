Sofia Richie wore £10 high street mascara on wedding day

Sofia Richie married music CEO Elliot Grainge over the weekend, and makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, has been sharing the secrets behind her wedding look.

The star opted for a fresh, glowy look with fluttering lashes that were achieved by using a £10 mascara that beauty-lovers have had in their kits for years: Maybelline’s Lash Sensational.

Available in the likes of Boots and Superdrug, many were surprised that the multi-million-dollar nuptials involved the budget beauty buy, which will no doubt be a sell-out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.