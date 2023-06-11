Watch: Housing estate hosts 80m-long Pride march thought to be shortest in world

A housing estate in Warwickshire completed its “brilliant and amazing” 80-metre Pride march which is through thought to be the shortest in the world on Saturday, 10 June.

Residents of Batts Close in Rugby ran the estate’s fourth annual celebration this weekend, and plan to achieve a new Guinness World Record for the shortest Pride march next year.

“If we can leave [the march] as a legacy for the people who move into our house after we’ve gone – to have that little blue plaque at the end of the street would so cool,” organiser Ben Goodwin said.