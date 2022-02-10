Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating, a statement from Clarence House has confirmed.

It is the second time the Prince of Wales has contracted coronavirus, after first reporting “mild symptoms” in March 2020.

Charles, 73, was due to carry out engagements in Winchester on Thursday and Clarence House has confirmed that those appearances will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The statement also said that His Royal Highness was “deeply disappointed not to be able to attend” the visits.

Sign up to our newsletters here.