Prince Charles praises NHS as he opens cancer treatment centre

The Prince of Wales praised the NHS for withstanding the “pressure” of the pandemic as he opened a new facility providing ground-breaking cancer treatment.

Charles paid tribute to the “professionalism” and “resilience” of medical staff as he formally launched the site providing cutting-edge Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) and home to one of the largest treatment centres for blood disorders.

The University College Hospital Grafton Way Building in central London is a £380 million project that has been caring for patients since late last year.

