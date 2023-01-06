A soldier who served alongside Prince Harry in Afghanistan has criticised him for revealing he killed 25 Taliban.

The Duke of Sussex’s decision to share the number publically has been branded “hugely disappointing”.

“It’s shared only with those that know and only with your absolute closest friends,” David, from Manchester - who is training to become a councillor specialising in PTSD - told LBC.

“Never would you do it to somebody you’d meet in the pub, or certainly would you share it publically like this. It’s hugely disappointing.”

