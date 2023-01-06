Prince Harry discusses drug use ahead of book release: ‘Important to acknowledge’

Prince Harry is seen addressing his drug use in a teaser for his upcoming ITV interview.

In the short clip, the Duke of Sussex discusses “marijuana, magic mushrooms and cocaine” with ITV’s Tom Bradby, saying it’s “important to acknowledge”.

Harry sat down with ITV ahead of the release of his new book, Spare.

In the same teaser, he claims he saw “red mist” come over Prince William during their alleged altercation, and that is brother wanted him to “hit him back”.

Harry: The Interview, airs on ITV1 and ITX at 9pm on 8 January.

