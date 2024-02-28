Prince Harry hails ‘incredible support’ of family in new video message

Prince Harry has hailed “the immense courage and compassion” of families, friends and professionals who support children and young people with complex medical conditions.

The Duke of Sussex, a patron of the WellChild charity, appeared in a new video message released on Wednesday 28 February, calling for nominations for the 2024 WellChild Awards.

The awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives.

“It allows us to shine a spotlight on the resilience and positivity that they demonstrate every single day,” Harry said.