Prince Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day of Queen’s death

Prince Harry has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, the Duke of Sussex spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.

His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that the Duchess of Sussex was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with King Charles III allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.

