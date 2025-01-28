The Duke of Sussex has made his first public appearance since securing a full apology and substantial damages from the publisher of The Sun after settling his claim over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.

Prince Harry alleged that journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN) – which also published the now-defunct News of the World – had unlawfully targeted him.

On Wednesday, his barrister confirmed that the parties had “reached an agreement”, with NGN offering an “unequivocal apology” and agreeing to pay “substantial damages”, reportedly an “eight-figure” sum.

This week, Harry was featured in a video message that appeared to be recorded at his property in Montecito, California, asking for the public to nominate inspirational children and young people, as well as those who care for them, for this year's WellChild Awards.