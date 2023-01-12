Prince William ignores reporter’s question about Prince Harry’s book

Prince William appeared to blank a reporter's question about whether or not he has read Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Liverpool to open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

"Have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all?" a journalist asks the prince as he passes, to no reaction.

Harry details his fraught relationship with his brother in his controversial book that has been making headlines.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.