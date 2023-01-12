Prince Harry’s memoir Spare on display beside How to Kill Your Family novel

Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, was put on display beside a novel titled “How to Kill Your Family.”

Bert’s Books in Swindon went viral after they shared a picture of their “cheeky” display on Twitter.

Owner Alex Call told Sky News that Bella Mackie’s book was already in their window as it was their top seller of 2022.

“We thought it would be quite funny to put it next to Spare and would be quite light-hearted and make a few people smile,” he said.

